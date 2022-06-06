Pistol Shrimp rally, win in extra innings

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning then scored two more in the 10 to pull out a 10-8 victory over Rex Baseball on Sunday in Terre Haute, Ind.

Trailing 7-3 going to the ninth, Hall graduate Chance Resetich drew a one-out walk to get the rally started before Justin Rios was hit by a pitch and Zach Lane singled to load the bases.

Damen Castillo coaxed a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run and Cole Luckey hit a sacrifice fly to left field.

Dio Cornett then hit a two-run single to left field to give the Shrimp an 8-7 lead.

After Rex scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, Rios and Henrik Reinertse delivered RBI singles in the 10th to lift the Shrimp to victory.

Cornet finished 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and a run, while Rios was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Rios also earned the win in relief for the Shrimp (2-3), giving up one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.