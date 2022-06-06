Mendota Elks Lodge announces Americanism essay contest winners

The Mendota Elks Lodge shared the winners of its Americanism Essay Contest.

This year students had to answer the question: “What does it mean to love your country?”

Three Holy Cross students were named the first, second and third place winners in the fifth and sixth grade divisions for the Mendota Lodge and the Great Northwest District.

Damien Dissell, son of Dan and Melinda Pekofske, was named first place in the lodge and district competitions, advancing to the state competition.

Kyla Muhlstadt, daughter of Mike and Debra Muhlstadt, placed second in the lodge and district, also earning second at the state competition.

Lian Jones, son of Brad and Kora Jones, finished third place in the lodge and district.