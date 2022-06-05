Pistol Shrimp lose to Aviators in 10 innings

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost 6-4 in 10 innings to the Lafayette Aviators on Saturday at Veterans Park in Peru.

The Shrimp trailed 4-through 4 1/2 innings before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

After Justin Rios grounded out to start the inning, Isaiah Hart, Damen Castillo and Logan Delgado each walked to load bases before Dio Corent drew a bases loaded walk to bring in a run.

Zach Lane followed with a two-run double to left field and Cornet scored the fourth run on a wild pitch.

Neither team scored again until the Aviators plated two runs in the top of the 10th.

Brandon Daniels walked and Cade Nelis singled to start the inning.

After a groundout, Jared Harris reached on an error that scored Daniels and Jack Lang followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Shrimp got the lead-off man on in the bottom of the frame when Ivan Witt reached on an error, but then Chance Resetich hit into a double play.

After Rios was hit by a pitch, Hart grounded out to end the game.

Hart, Castillo and Lane each had one hit for the Shrimp (1-2).

Nick Laxner took the loss on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 4 1/3 innings.