La Salle man facing church trespassing charges faces new allegations

A La Salle man already facing a misdemeanors for acts at two La Salle churches compounded his legal problems Tuesday after struggling with a La Salle police officer.

Troy Lopez, 31, of La Salle, was picked up on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (DUI, aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon) at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in his residence, La Salle police said in an updated police report issued Thursday.

During his apprehension, police said, he resisted police and was charged with resisting a peace officer, also a misdemeanor.

His legal troubles began in October after being charged with resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The latter charges were filed after reports Lopez allegedly entered St. Hyacinth Church in La Salle on Sept. 25 and took religious items, which were recovered and returned to the church.

Though told to stay out of the churches, Lopez was spotted hours later in St. Patrick Church in La Salle, following which “he struggled with officers before being taken into custody,” police said.