Third suspect in La Salle robbery gets 8 years

A Peru man was sentenced Thursday to 8 years in prison for a La Salle break-in during which knives were brandished.

Tyler J. Briddick, 24, of Peru, had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony carrying an extended sentencing range (3-14 years) due to his criminal history.

Tyler Briddick (submitted photo)

Briddick and two others were charged following an investigation into the unlawful entry of a residence Sept. 28 in the 500 block of Gooding Street. There, the assailants demanded cash (they left only with the victim’s cellular telephone) while two of them allegedly brandishing knives.

When offered a chance to speak Thursday, Briddick expressed remorse in a barely-audible voice — Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia told him to speak up — and said he was plagued by a long history of mental health issues combined with alcohol and drugs.

“I’m really sorry for everything I’ve done,” Briddick said. “I’m trying get the help I need.”

He further said he wasn’t sure what sentence to request — “I don’t know what’s right for me” — but said he’d never been properly treated in past trips to prison.

But Raccuglia decided there had too many such trips to even consider probation. She handed down an eight-year sentence, only one below what prosecutors requested.

“I agree with you, Mr. Briddick, I don’t know the answer, either,” the judge said. “I truly believe your sincerity here today when you say you’re sorry.”

She added later, “But your criminal history, at 24 years old, is atrocious.”

His lawyer acknowledged as much. Public Defender Tim Cappellini argued Briddick is young and has rehabilitative potential but didn’t bother asking for probation. He instead asked Raccuglia to limit Briddick’s time to four or five years.

“Hopefully, this time he gets some help,” Cappellini said. “He desperately needs it.”

But Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Briddick’s criminal record was worrisome. Though just 24, Briddick had spent time in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for possession of a stolen motor vehicle followed by trips to the Department of Corrections for progressively more serious offenses.

“For an individual who is now 24 years of age, he’s already spent time on three cases,” Adam said, “and these are offenses involving taking people’s property and, now, crimes of violence.”

Briddick is eligible for day-for-day good time and, with 9 months time served, could be released in late 2025 or early 2026.

Prosecutors have now resolved three of four cases stemming from the robbery.

The lookout, 24-year-old Ethan Martin of La Salle, was sentenced to 4 years felony probation. The second intruder to wield a knife, a Spring Valley juvenile (17 years old at the time of the offense), was placed on 18 months probation after pleading guilty to charges in a companion cases.

The final suspect, Josue Bustos, 39, of La Salle, appears Friday for a final pre-trial conference.