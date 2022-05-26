Micro pigs visit Peru preschool classrooms

Lea Bara, of Utica, visited preschool classrooms Wednesday at Northview School in Peru.

Students from Carol Ploch's preschool class pet micro pigs Vivian Jean and Opal Rose on Wednesday, May 15, 2022, at Northview School in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Bara raises the micro pigs at her home and takes them to nursing homes, schools and other institutions to promote therapy interaction. Bara purchased the pigs through Pixiepigs.com.

The breeder’s pigs have been featured on TV shows, commercials, movies and Betty White’s Smartest Animals in America. The micro pigs eat green beans, snow pea pods, carrots, broccoli cauliflower, blueberries, apples, grapes and watermelon. They also like granola and nuts. Micro pigs or teacup pigs have a 15-year lifespan. They are only 15-20 inches tall and weigh 30-35 pounds.