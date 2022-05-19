Wallin honored by Oglesby Elks

Kristi Wallin, of Peru, accepted a plaque from Oglesby Elks Lecturing Knight Ken Ficek and Loyal Knight Ray Brandt in honor of her continued superior academic performance in the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation Physical /Occupational Therapy Scholarship Program.

Sponsored by Oglesby Lodge #2360, Wallin is an occupational therapy graduate student at the University of Wisconsin.

The award is “presented in honor and memory of Bill Leas, whose life exemplified the Charitable Tenets of Elkdom through his endless efforts on behalf of children in need.”

Wallin was honored for her positive leadership role as President of the Student Occupational Therapy Association during the pandemic, in assuring that all students, regardless of where they were, were able to participate in SOTA and its associated service and learning activities.

Physical and Occupational Scholarships are available from the Elks. Information can be found on the website, Elks.orgscholarships.