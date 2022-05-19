Souvenir bricks available from almost-gone Waltham North

Bricks have been preserved from the nearly-demolished Waltham North School for any alumnus who wants a keepsake from their old grade school.

Waltham Superintendent Kristi Eager told the school board Wednesday demolition of the building on North 33rd Road is “99.9% complete” and crews now are segregating the debris into wastes and recyclables.

“They thought it would take another week to get all the debris out,” Eager said.

Among the materials saved were a few dozen bricks for any alumni who would like a literal piece of their old school. Interested persons may call the Waltham school office at 815-667-4417.

Next: The foundation will be excavated and then filled. The land then will be put up for sale.

Separately, Waltham’s insurance costs are rising — but by a manageable 1%.

Eager reported a 0.83% rate increase, which was a “pleasant surprise” after years of often double-digit yearly increases.

“That’s amazing for an insurance package to come back with such a small increase,” she said.

Finally, the board scheduled a two-night session for planning and goals. The pair of four-hour sessions will include one for select members of the public scheduled Thursday, July 14. The second on Monday, July 25, is for administrators and the board to draft the district’s objectives.