Eyes on Enterprise: Spring Valley Amia Boutique closes

A temporary closure at Amia Boutique’s Spring Valley location has become permanent.

The store closed in March to “make changes for an even better shopping experience,” but an announcement this week said the store at 223 E. St. Paul St. will not reopen.

“The decision did not come easy for us, but we want to thank our customers who supported and continue to support Amia,” read a social media post. “Our La Salle store is still up and running, and will continue to. We are focused on growing our online store and app, and, of course, our La Salle location.”

For more information, visit amiaboutique.com.

