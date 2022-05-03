Oglesby OKs engineering of $15 million wastewater treatment plant

Oglesby took the next step toward replacing its old wastewater treatment plant, with the goal of getting the replacement up and running by late 2028.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 to approve an engineering agreement with Chamlin and Associates to design the new treatment plant.

“The city’s existing is considerably beyond its useful life,” said Engineer Don Bixby. “The plant needs to be replaced is what it comes down to.”

And the EPA wants it done according to a timetable, which the city so far is meeting. Oglesby has already acquired the needed property — “So we’re ahead of schedule on that” — and the design and permitting needs to be started soon to meet the summer 2024 deadline.

Construction is to begin no later than fall 2026 and in operation by New Year’s Eve 2028. The target price is $15 million (Chamlin gets $2 million) but Mayor Dom Rivara said the government didn’t leave the city with any real alternative.

“The letter from the EPA said, ‘Get fixed or we’ll fine you,’ ” Rivara said.

Separately, Oglesby will transition an existing police officer to patrol Illinois Valley Community College. The resulting vacancy will be filled later.

The council voted 5-0 to give Rivara and the city clerk authority to complete an intergovernmental agreement with IVCC to establish a school resource officer program.

Also, the council tabled a street closure request by Bulldog’s Bar, 201 E. Walnut St. Rivara said he was concerned with the volume of closure requests and invited the tavern owners to meet and discuss among themselves how to divvy up a manageable number of requests.

“I know what happens if I do it for Bulldog’s. I’ll have someone else at the other end say, ‘Hey, what about me?’ ” Rivara said. “Come and try to meet us halfway and work with us.”

Finally, the city might not have heard the last of a recent flap over adult entertainment and G-strings. During the public comment period, resident Jon Shapiro said the city’s ordinances governing inappropriate dress are overly broad and effectively discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community, which flies in the face of numerous court rulings.

Shapiro said Oglesby’s motto is “Where friends and rivers meet?” and he welcomes visitors, “but anyone who’s gay or transgender, why would they want to?”

In other matters the council: