Putnam County woman arrested on drug, burglary charges

A Putnam County woman turned herself into the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Friday for alleged unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and residential burglary, both class 1 felonies.

Jennifer L. Luttrell, 20, of Putnam, turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The warrant was issued, with the assistance of the Putnam County State’s Attorney, following an investigation into alleged illegal heroin/fentanyl sales in rural Putnam and Marshall Counties conducted by the Trident Drug Task Force.

During the investigation on Dec. 20, 2021, agents conducted a controlled purchase of more than two grams of a substance containing fentanyl which Luttrell is alleged to have delivered to an undercover agent in rural Putnam County.

At that time, the vehicle Luttrell occupied was stopped by Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies in a controlled buy/bust and she was taken into custody. Following the investigation Luttrell was released pending labs and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Luttrell is facing additional charges of Residential Burglary following a separate investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Luttrell was released on a $20,000 bond, 10% of which was posted for her release, and is awaiting an upcoming court date in Putnam County.







