April 11, 2022
Shaw Local
News Tribune

La Salle County crash: 2 injured in Sunday rollover on Dee Bennett Road

Police cite driver on complaint of DUI following crash

By Shaw Local News Network

Utica Fire and EMS work the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in the ditch along Dee Bennett Road on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Utica. Two people were transported by ambulance. The driver was subsequently charged with DUI. (Scott Anderson)

Two people were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash on Dee Bennett Road, east of Utica.

Samantha M. Wrobel, 45, of LaGrange Park, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance after a single-vehicle rollover accident at 4:39 p.m. Sunday on Dee Bennett Road, approximately a half mile east of Route 178, Utica police said.

Wrobel and her passenger, Julian Ramos, 53, of Utica, were transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.

Wrobel was listed in good condition at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, a hospital spokesman said. A condition report on Ramos, who was not in Ottawa, was pending.