La Salle County crash: 2 injured in Sunday rollover on Dee Bennett Road

Two people were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash on Dee Bennett Road, east of Utica.

Samantha M. Wrobel, 45, of LaGrange Park, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance after a single-vehicle rollover accident at 4:39 p.m. Sunday on Dee Bennett Road, approximately a half mile east of Route 178, Utica police said.

Wrobel and her passenger, Julian Ramos, 53, of Utica, were transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.

Wrobel was listed in good condition at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, a hospital spokesman said. A condition report on Ramos, who was not in Ottawa, was pending.