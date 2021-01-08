Voluntary Action Center receives $2,500 donation from Corteva Agriscience

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois was selected to receive a $2,500 donation from Corteva Agriscience’s Community Better: Corteva Grows Communities program, as officials from both organizations met Thursday to present the donation.

This donation marked the second time Corteva had donated to help the VAC’s cause, as noted by Community Relations Manager Barbara Nadeau.

“They’ve been great support for us in the past,” Nadeau said. “When I first started with VAC about two and a half years ago, they had given us a very nice donation.”

Corteva Administrative Assistant Lynn Borio submitted a donation request in the fall to help provide services to seniors and individuals with disabilities through the Meals on Wheels Program.

Borio has submitted the request each of the past few years to provide any assistance to the organization that is made available. The request was reviewed based on the amount requested, organization, program or project and overall budget.

Corteva continually makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the company and employees. Consideration for outreach grants is given to communities where Corteva employees live and work and that support quality of life initiatives to help create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Neuenkirchen thanked Corteva for its continued support to help those in need in the community.

“Corteva’s gift is extremely appreciated, especially now,” Neuenkirchen said. “Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we have seen our demand for Meals on Wheels services nearly double at a time when federal COVID assistance funds have nearly run out.”

In the La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties program, the VAC currently serves home delivered Meals on Wheels to 531 individuals in the community.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the VAC has had to consolidate resources while increasing the amount of individuals they serve.

Since 1974, the VAC has served the transportation and the nutritional needs of the community through Meals on Wheels, Senior Nutrition and Community Transit. Its mission includes a five-county network of caring staff that works to provide these services to those in need.

Those who wish to learn more about the Voluntary Action Center or to get involved are encouraged to learn more on their website.