Pistol Shrimp snap 3-game skid with Friday night victory

At Schweickert Stadium in Peru, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Friday snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Burlington Bees.

The Pistol Shrimp (20-22) took the lead with a three-run third inning and lead thereafter, securing the win for Evan Clark (5 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 7 K). Sebastian Gonzalez (1 2/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) earned the save.

Chance Resetich drove home two runs for Illinois Valley, with Louis Perona providing two hits.

On Thursday in Peru, the Pistol Shrimp fell to the Bees 6-1, managing only four hits. Zach Lane had the home team’s lone RBI, while David Andolina (4 IP, 3 ER, 6 K) suffered the pitching defeat.

Illinois Valley starts a four-game road trip this weekend, visiting the Thrillville Thrillbillies in downstate Marion on Saturday and the Jackson Rockabillys in Tennessee on Sunday.