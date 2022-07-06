After third regional title, Jordan Farris stepping down as WFC softball coach

After nine years, eight seasons, 122 wins and three regional championships – the last captured just over a month ago – Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball’s Jordan Farris is stepping down as head coach.
“It was getting to the point where I look at the different areas in my life,” said Farris, whose 122-72 career record puts him second behind Tracy Beatty’s 196 wins at Woodland between 1995 and 2007 and whose three regional titles rank first in program history ahead of Beatty’s two and Mike Hagerty’s one in 2009. “I want to excel in each one of them — family, faith, professional, coaching, all those different aspects.
“This year, it just felt like I was spreading myself a little thin. Whether is was evident or not to the other coaches or the girls, it was evident to the people that matter most. I think I owed it to my family and my wife [former Woodland softball standout Amber Fryman] to put more effort there, because ultimately that’s the most important thing.
“I do love coaching. It’s just not my main priority right now. I don’t step away lightly, and I think it’s well-known the cupboard is not bare with this program.
“Just having three young kids now, it’s a shift in priorities.”
Farris previously served as Woodland’s golf coach in addition to leading WFC’s softball co-op. He resigned the golf position but continued in his role as head softball coach when taking over Woodland’s athletic director duties for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Farris is correct in saying the cupboard isn’t bare for whomever takes over the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball program.
The Warriors are coming off a 23-7 season that saw them capture a Class 1A regional championship and advance to a sectional title game before falling in extra innings to eventual state qualifier Newark. The team lost only three players to Pomp and Circumstance and will return four Tri-County All-Conference/Times All-Area performers, including the entire pitching staff, the starting shortstop/leadoff hitter and the starting center fielder/cleanup batter.
In Farris’ eight seasons, the Warriors compiled eight winning campaigns.
“I’ve only been successful because, No. 1, I’ve been blessed with so many girls who have talent but also a good work ethic,” Farris said. “They’re just a bunch of country girls who love softball, and that’s been the case year after year after year. ...
“And No. 2, I’ve also surrounded myself with a lot of really good help. [Assistant coaches] Mike Hoekstra and Dave Friese have been with me since the beginning, and those two guys know the game and are able to tell me areas where I need to improve or things I need to look at. And Bob Simons coming on the last two years has really helped too.”
Farris will continue in his roles as assistant principal and athletic director at Woodland. In an unusual twist, that means he will be a key figure in choosing his replacement as the next head softball coach for WFC.
“What I want to see is someone who has the best interests of the girls in mind, someone who is able from a coaching/teaching standpoint to carry on what I’ve been able to help build in the program,” Farris said. “You’ve got to have someone who is fully invested.
“That’s ultimately going to be my goal, and I think whoever it is, I’d like to think I’ve set them and the program up for success.”