Letter: Vote for David Reed on April 4

In the City Council elections for Streator, one candidate stands out (for good reasons) above the rest. That candidate is David Reed.

Dave and I grew up in the same neighborhood, and I have known him for more than 50 years. However, we have been more than childhood friends, we worked together for nearly 28 years, and continue to be good friends. I tell you this because I have the experience with, and knowledge of Dave, to highly recommend him to once again serve Streator on the City Council.

Dave is a man who loves this community, and has continually shown that fact through an adult life of service to the Streatorland.

Starting with Jaycees, and continuing as a long-time and very active Lions Club member, Dave has many years as a service-club member, but there is much more. He serves as Streator Public Library board president. In his role at the library, he was involved in the physical expansion of the library that needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act and National Register of Historic Places guidelines.

Dave also is president of the Streatorland Historical Society, having been involved there many years. Recently, he was part of the the move of the museum to the new location.

Dave has been an active participant with Streator Community Players for many years in both large and small roles (but not acting roles).

Last, but not least, Dave served a previous tenure on the Streator City Council (1997-2001), and continues to keep his fingers on the pulse of what’s happening in Streator, both politically and administratively. He cares greatly about his community, which is why he is running. He has the knowledge, experience and passion to once again make a positive impact on Streator in the role of councilman.

Please vote for David Reed on April 4!

Mark Martin

Streator