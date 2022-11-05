Carus LLC in Peru receives grant for employee training

The Illinois Manufacturers Association recently presented Carus LLC in Peru with Employer Training Investment Program grant funds to support training programs for Carus employees.

The ETIP Grant funds are made possible by the governor, state legislators and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The program provides employers with up to 50% reimbursement of eligible employee training expenses.

Carus is eligible for ETIP Grant funds. The IMA provides valuable services to member companies, including support and assistance during the ETIP Grant application process.

“The Illinois Manufacturers Association is proud to administer the Employee Training Investment Program (ETIP) grant on behalf of the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity,” said Sarah Hartwick, vice president of education & workforce policy at the Illinois Manufacturers Association in a press release. “This grant is a valuable tool for manufacturers to ensure their workforce is fully trained and the work processes are as safe and productive as possible. We’re grateful for Carus’ dedication to workforce development and excited to continue partnering with them on future training opportunities.”

Carus used the grant money to fund business acumen training for employees in different functions of the business. The all-day training program focused on financial competency and included over 20 participants. The training session featured a third-party instructor who educated Carus employees about financial skills required to run a business.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support of the Illinois Manufacturers Association,” said Andy Johnston, Carus president and CEO. “Financial acumen is critical to the success of any business, and Carus is proud to provide training opportunities for employees as an investment in their personal financial health.”

Carus LLC was founded in 1915 in La Salle and is a family-owned manufacturer of chemical products used by companies and municipalities. The company supplies products and services for municipal water treatment, wastewater, air purification and soil remediation. It is the only US-based manufacturer of its kind. Carus is a member of the American Chemistry Council, and actively participates in the industry’s award-winning Responsible Care initiative, sharing a common commitment to improve environmental, health, safety and security performance. For more information, visit https://www.carusllc.com.