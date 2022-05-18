Streator ready will host 6th annual Food Truck Festival, its biggest yet

With 14 food trucks scheduled to set up at Streator’s City Park, Saturday’s Food Truck Festival is expected to be the biggest one the city has hosted.

In its sixth year, the Food Truck Festival is scheduled noon to 7 p.m. at the park’s south end, along Hickory Street.

Along with food trucks, the festival will feature an artisan’s market of craft and art vendors as well as live music from the park’s Plumb Pavilion. Dan Blanchette, an acoustic rock musician, will take the stage at the Plumb Pavilion starting at 1:30 p.m. Then from 4:30 to 7 p.m, rock ‘n’ roll tribute act Rosie & The Rivets will perform music from the first 10 years (1954-1964) of rock history. Girl group, R&B, surf, soul and early British Invasion hits are part of Rosie & The Rivets catalog.

The live music kicks off Streator’s In The Good Old Summertime Concert Series.

Additionally, free yard games will be set up in the park.

Three new food trucks are expected to attend this year’s festival. Small Cakes Aurora, a food truck featuring cupcakes; the Between The Buns food truck, serving catfish nuggets, blackened or fried walleye and cod, shrimp po’ boys, bluegill, popcorn shrimp, calamari and hushpuppies; and a local food truck Mr. J’s make up this year’s new attendees.

Auntie Anne’s, Cruisin’ Concessions and Mia Bella’s pizzas are among the returning food trucks.

Streatscapes Inc., formerly the Walldogs committee, is sponsoring the annual festival.

“We are still meeting as a group and discussing other public art projects to do, as well as more murals,” Walldogs Marketing Manager Curt Bedei said. “This fundraising event has been very popular across the state, and it’s a great opportunity to talk to the public about our next projects.”

Other performances planned for the In The Good Old Summertime Concert Series include:

5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Minus 55

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29: Mary and the Troublemakers

3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Joliet American Legion Band

7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Chicagoland Shout Section Big Band

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Lizzie Neal Band

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Bagshot Row

5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22: Streator Grade School Band

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Street Corner Blue

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Cody Calkins

2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Ray’s Rockets