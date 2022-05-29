Seneca boat fire: Explosion happened inside vessel, IDNR says

Illinois Conservation Police are continuing to investigate a boat explosion at a marina along the Illinois River near Seneca that injured 14 people late Saturday afternoon.

The river is open at this time, but boaters are urged to drive cautiously near the site because the sunken vessel has not been removed from the water. Authorities and representatives of the U.S. EPA are at the scene Sunday and assisting with recovery operations, which are expected to be completed sometime this afternoon.

The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. Saturday at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. A 40-foot vessel with 17 people on board had just completed fueling. Based on interviews and a review of video footage, authorities said it appears the explosion happened from inside the vessel.

Thirteen people from the boat were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries. One of them was flown to a Chicago hospital with critical injuries. A marine employee also was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No information is being released at this time about the identities of the people involved.

The Illinois Conservation Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.