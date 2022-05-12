Marseilles opens new boat launch

More than 30 years in the making, the Marseilles City Council placed the boat launch in its comprehensive plan in the early 1990s and brought the idea to fruition Wednesday.

The property at that time was owned by the Marseilles Elementary School. The property along with other property was later purchased by NUCOR.

In 2018, Mayor Jim Hollenbeck suggested trading 14 acres of property the city owned adjacent to and north of NUCOR along the railroad tracks for a boat launch. NUCOR accepted the offer, and the plans began moving forward.

The design plans were updated and with the assistance of North Central Illinois Council of Government the city applied for a grant from Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The city received letters of support from the surrounding communities and the Army Corp of Engineers.

The city was subsequently awarded a $200,000 grant from IDNR. The property at 1197 Broadway St. being located within TIF 1 made the use of tax increment financing funds to pay for the balance of the project possible. The total project cost was about $550,000 and was constructed by Pohar Construction in La Salle.

The city still is working to asphalt the parking lot. The access and egress road has already been blacktopped. Ameren Illinois will be installing lighting in the near future but the launch itself is ready for use.

The opening will also assist the fire department when it needs to respond to an emergency on the river as the new launch is a little more than a mile away and firefighters will not longer need to go through Illini Park to launch at the far east side.