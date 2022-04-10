Children in Marseilles, Grand Ridge fill their baskets at Easter egg hunts

Sponsored by the Marseilles Recreational Board, children of all ages participated in an an egg hunt Saturday at Guthrie Park in Marseilles. This was the 39th annual egg hunt sponsored by the board.

Nippy though it was – Saturday’s temperature hovered around 45 degrees – families couldn’t resist a sunny day.

Easter egg games have a long tradition in the United States, with the White House first holding an Easter egg roll in 1878 under Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th president. The egg itself is a Christian symbol, its shape resembling the stone covering Christ’s tomb and which the Disciples found had been rolled away.

Grand Ridge was another community hosting an egg hunt this weekend, with the event organized by the Grand Ridge Community Festival group. Lostant and Tonica also hosted Easter activities.

The Easter Bunny made an appearance and brought some hugs and high fives Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Guthrie Park in Marseilles for the 39th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by The Marseilles Recreational Board. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)