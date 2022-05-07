Northlawn students learn digital citizenship, media literacy, internet safety

As the instructional technology coach for Streator Elementary District 44, Carolyn Wargo is preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow — today.

In addition to teaching technology to the students of District 44, Wargo also works with the faculty to find new programs and software that could be beneficial to their classroom.

Each week Wargo provides lessons to kindergarten through fifth grades to help students become more proficient with computers, technology and other 21st century skills.

Students learn to use their Chromebooks respectfully and responsibly. Digital citizenship, media literacy and internet safety are all stressed with the students. All of the students learn about the main Google apps (Docs, Slides, Sheets and Gmail) and how to use them effectively and efficiently to meet their academic needs and to communicate successfully with staff members and peers.

Throughout the school year Wargo researches new programs, extensions and applications that can be used for the classroom teachers and students. Wargo offers workshops and other professional development opportunities for the facility to learn about these new resources and how to incorporate them to help improve their current curriculum.

“This job has given me the opportunity to do some amazing networking with educators across the globe and has allowed me to participate in ongoing professional development.,” Wargo said. “I share that knowledge with the faculty and students. My students are learning 21st century skills that they can use later in the workforce. The staff members are using technology to reach all different types of learners through the use of accessibility tools to make learning equitable for all students.”

This is Carolyn Wargo’s 19th year teaching and her second year as the instructional technology coach.

The Times invites educators to submit articles highlighting programs and activities happening in schools. For more information, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.