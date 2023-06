Downtown Streator businesses will be hosting a sidewalk sale 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24.

The 400 block of Main Street also will have extended sales until 2 p.m. with activities, such as sidewalk chalk art and live music. Victor Raul will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. He was the winner of 2023 Starved Rock Rock Star competition.

The downtown event was organized by the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce and the 400 block of Main Street businesses set up their additional activities.