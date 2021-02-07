‘Person of interest’ identified following Kernan shooting

La Salle County Sheriff Tom Templeton said Saturday that deputies have located and interviewed a person of interest after a report of shots being fired at a Kernan residence, east of Streator.
No injuries were reported.
At 9:44 p.m., deputies were sent to a residence in Streator where victims of the shooting had driven to that address to report the shooting.
Sheriff’s investigators and a tactical team executed a warrant Saturday morning at the Kernan address. As of 4 p.m., evidence still was being gathered.
As the investigation continues, further information will be released, Templeton said.
“The timely response by deputies to the reported shooting and victim interviews were vital to locating the person of interest and securing the scene along with evidence recovery,” Templeton said.