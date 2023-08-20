La Salle County Board member arrested on domestic battery charge

A La Salle County Board member was arrested on a complaint of domestic battery and is being held at La Salle County Jail.
Beth Findley-Smith, 38, of Somonauk, was taken into custody of the La Salle County Jail at 10:33 p.m. Saturday. A bond has not been set as of Sunday morning.
Peru Police Department, which was the arresting agency, has not released information on the arrest as of Sunday morning. Information about the arrest was posted to the La Salle County Jail website.
Findley-Smith (R-Somonauk) was elected in November 2022 in District 4. She has held elected positions as South Ottawa Township trustee, South Ottawa Township supervisor and precinct committeeperson.