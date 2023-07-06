City of Marseilles, Ottawa chamber celebrate new boat launch

It’s been in use for about a year now, but the new Marseilles’ boat launch has been rededicated, with the help of some new friends.

In the presence of Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty and many ambassadors from the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday stretched across the three-ramp concrete boat launch and docks located on the north side of the Illinois River, just to the east of Marseilles Grade School.

Chamber Ambassadors President Matt Mooneyham presented Hollenbeck a framed certificate commemorating the event that has been decades in the making.

“It’s worked out pretty well for all of us. The city is very fortunate.” — Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck

It only came to fruition, however, thanks to the city’s trade of land with NUCOR Tubular Products, according to Hollenbeck.

“The boat launch was actually put in the city’s comprehensive plan back in the 1990s and we had our eyes on this site,” the mayor said. “The school owned the property at the time and didn’t want to sell it, so we were kind of stuck because there aren’t that many good locations for a launch … In time, Nucor came to own the property.

“The city owned 18 acres between Broadway Street and the railroad tracks, so long story short, we worked out a swap. They’re always looking to build on and expand and we wanted the launch. It’s worked out pretty well for all of us. The city is very fortunate.”

Hollenbeck said once the swap was made, the North Central Illinois Council of Governments helped the city receive an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant that paid about $260,000 of the cost of the $450,000 project. There also was some tax increment financing funds put into the construction, began two years ago and completed for use last summer.

The ramp also provides an additional access point for emergency services should there be injuries or incidents on the river near Illini Park.

“I usually check on it every day down here,” Hollenbeck said. “Two weekends ago, there were about 20 vehicles with boat trailers here in the lot, so it’s being used. Hopefully, the people that go with those vehicles will go to restaurants, buy fuel and visit other businesses while they’re in town. It should be a very good tourist attraction not just for Marseilles but for the area.

Hollenbeck said it will help to have the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce promoting it.

“This is an asset to the whole area,” said Chamber Executive Director Jeff Hettrick. “Our chamber has adopted the idea that what affects one city in the Illinois Valley affects everybody, so we’re very happy to have Marseilles join up with us. There are a lot of things we can do together that will benefit everyone and promoting tourism like this is one of them.

“As the mayor said, this (launch) has been pretty busy when we’ve driven by, so it’s already an asset to our area.”

The launch is not through growing, Hollenbeck said. NUCOR will be constructing a steel shelter on the grassy area just west of the launch and there are also plans for more shelters, picnic tables and barbecue grills to be placed there.

“We want to make it nice for people and draw as many people as we can to our city,” Hollenbeck said.