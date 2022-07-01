Trump ‘has to pay’ for his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Adam Kinzinger tells Stephen Colbert in interview

wasington — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger told a national audience on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night that children are going to know the truth about what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because of the work of the House Select Committee.
Kinzinger, R-Channahon, told Colbert during his appearance that aired Thursday on CBS that the House panel’s investigation continues, and more people are coming forward with information, because more details are necessary to tell the story of the role former President Donald Trump played in the Capitol riot.
Colbert asked whether Kinzinger has heard any reaction, including from colleagues, after the first round of hearings. The congressman shared an anecdote about a friend’s father who regularly watches Fox News outraged about Trump’s actions, but he followed up with a call to fellow Republicans.
“Republicans have to wake up too,” Kinzinger said. “You are being lied to. You are being taken advantage of. You can’t be that gullible.”
What we’ve uncovered @January6thCmte should concern every American. The truth is not political & the facts are damning. I’d urge my fellow Republicans still in denial to ask themselves how they’d react if a Democrat in the WH did this. It cannot go unchecked. pic.twitter.com/Tm7xhiulcS— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 1, 2022
Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the committee, joining U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Kinzinger led the June 22 hearing focusing on Trump’s maneuvers within the Justice Department, including the former president telling former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue to “just say [the election] was corrupt and leave the rest to me (Trump) and Republican congressmen,” after it was confirmed by the Justice Department there was no significant election fraud.
Kinzinger said he was inspired by the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson during the committee’s surprise hearing Tuesday. Hutchinson told the panel that Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons, but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol.
Calling her testimony courageous, Kinzinger said he went to shake Hutchinson’s hand but ended up hugging her and getting emotional.
“I lost it,” Kinzinger said of the moment. “I don’t think cameras caught it. I understand a little bit, just a little bit, of what it took.”
Kinzinger received the biggest applause when he said Trump needs to pay for his actions leading up to Jan. 6.
“Even though we are not the committee that goes out and indicts people criminally, we can bring forward important information,” he said. “And I think the case we’re making right now is that the president knew that he lost the election and he attempted to overcome the will of the American people.
“And, by the way, we never want to get in a position to where we’re just prosecuting last administrations. That’s another thing you see in failed democracies. But when you try to overthrow the will of the people and you try a coup in the United States government, you have to pay for that.”