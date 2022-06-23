Republican Kinzinger on 1/6 panel says DOJ was pressured by Trump administration to sow election doubt

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, leading a majority of the Jan. 6 House committee hearing Thursday, said the Justice Department was asked to put its stamp of approval on voting fraud allegations former President Donald Trump “knew were lies.”

Testifying before the select committee Thursday, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue said “there were isolated incidents of fraud, none of them came close to calling into question the outcome in any state.”

Donoghue said he shared this information with Trump, but the former president told him, “Just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me (Trump) and Republican congressmen.”

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, is one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, joining Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Kinzinger spent much of Thursday’s hearing presenting information and asking questions of witnesses Donoghue and former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

The hearing on Thursday marked the House panel’s fifth this month looking into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying the election votes cast to make Democrat Joe Biden president.

The Illinois congressman commended Donoghue and Rosen for not following Trump’s lead.

“When the president tried to misuse the [Justice Department] and install a loyalist at its helm, these brave officials refused and threatened to resign,” Kinzinger said. “They were willing to sacrifice their careers for the good of our country.”

Kinzinger said that when he returned from military service in Iraq in May of 2009 and announced his intention to run for Congress he made a commitment.

“If we are going to ask Americans to be willing to die in service to our country, we as leaders must at least be willing to sacrifice our political careers when integrity and our oath requires it,” Kinzinger said. “After all, losing your job is nothing compared to losing your life.”

Kinzinger said once Trump and political allies realized the Justice Department was not going to fall into lockstep with his plan, “he needed to find someone who was willing to ignore the facts.” Kinzinger said the nation’s top prosecutor was being hired based on the question of how loyal they are to the president, rather than to the Constitution.

Kinzinger said Trump wanted the Justice Department to sow doubt into the legitimacy of the election. If the department would have lent its credibility, Trump would have had justification to spread his unfounded allegations.

Watch live on the committee’s YouTube page january6th.house.gov/news/watch-live.