U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger shares letter threatening his family

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger — a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — shared Sunday a threatening letter sent to his house and addressed to his wife.

Kinzinger posted the letter on Twitter, with a message: “The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is that what you want @GOP? Pastors?”

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?



— Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, along with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. The committee’s next scheduled hearing is noon Tuesday, June 21. This session will focus on President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials as part of his broader campaign to remain in office for a second term after losing the 2020 election.

Kinzinger talked about the threat to his family on ABC “This Week,” and said he’s concerned “there’s violence in the future. ... And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

The congressman said he believes the committee can demonstrate the former president knew what he was doing in the lead up to Jan. 6 and Kinzinger has said that should lead to prosecution of Trump.

“I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in these, you know, kind of different segments of pressuring the DOJ, vice president, etc.,” Kinzinger said on ABC. “Obviously, you know we’re not a criminal charges committee, so I want to be careful in specifically using that language. But I think what we’re presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president and definitely failure of the oath.”

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos told Kinzinger 19% of Republicans believe Trump should be prosecuted and 21% believe he bears responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6. Kinzinger responded he puts blame on GOP leaders for not speaking out against Trump, saying that “his party has utterly failed the American people at truth.”

“If you’re going stand in front of those people and lie to them and tell them Donald Trump’s right, the election was stolen, because that has you giving me $20 when I send you the next e-mail, or it’s way easier for my primary election, we can have no doubt that 80 percent of the country is going to believe what their leaders are saying,” Kinzinger said.

“This is where — like if you’re not willing to tell people the truth in America, you shouldn’t run for Congress. Like go do — go do something else. But this should be a position where you can tell the hard truth.”