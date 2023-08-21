Boys soccer: 5 to Watch across The Times area

The Times coverage area has a wealth of quality boys soccer players. Here are just five we’re expecting to have big seasons on the pitch.
Tanner Faivre, sr., Serena, Forward
The reigning Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Faivre scored an area-best 46 goals and passed off for 25 assists to help the Huskers post a school-record 21 wins and claim a Class 1A regional championship last season. With 79 career goals, the two-time unanimous All-Litte Ten Conference selection will be on the hunt to break the school record of 98.
Evan Snook, jr., Ottawa, Center Midfielder
Snook returns after a solid sophomore season that saw him tied for the team lead in goals (11), while recording a trio of assists, all while also being a standup defender in the midfield area. He earned All-Interstate Eight Conference honors last season and will be looked to for more leadership this season in which the Pirates are hoping to improve their win total from last fall.
Noah Russow, jr., Streator, Forward/Midfielder
As a sophomore last fall, Russow registered 19 goals and passed for 13 assists in helping the Bulldogs record 15 victories. He had a half dozen multi-goal matches, recorded at least a point in 17 of the 23 matches he played in, and was named to both the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and the Times All-Area first team.
Lance Grandgeorge, sr., Somonauk-Leland-Newark, Forward
Grandgeorge scored an eye-popping 40 goals to go with six assists last fall for the Bobcats. He had eight matches in which he found the back of the net three or more times. He was a unanimous selection to the All-LTC squad for the third consecutive season, earned all-sectional honors and was voted to The Times All-Area first team for the third time.
Griffin Cook, sr., Earlville, Forward/Midfielder
Cook finished the season with 21 goals and 21 assists for the 14-win Red Raiders. He netted hat tricks against Hinckley-Big Rock, Mooseheart and Yorkville Christian. He recorded at least a point in 15 of the 19 matches he played in. Cook was a unanimous All-LTC team pick for the second consecutive season and was a Times All-Area first team honoree as a junior.