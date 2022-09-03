All the Illinois Valley Week 2 football coverage in one place

Click on a link below for the full story
Ottawa 42, Streator 14 — Story by JT Pedelty, Photos by Kyle Russell
St. Bede 41, Erie-Prophetstown 20 — Story by Clark Teuscher, photos by Annette Barr
Marqeutte 41, Chicago Christian 0 — Story by Charlie Ellerbrock
Princeton 60, Orion 20 (Thursday) — Story by Kevin Hieronymous, Photos by Mike Vaughn
Metamora 16, L-P 8 — Story by Kevin Chlum
Seneca 49, Hoopeston Area 16 — Story by Brian Hoxsey
Bureau Valley 20, Sherrard 14 — Story by Kevin Hieronymous, Photos by Mike Vaughn
NewsTribune football roundup (Hall, Amboy co-op, Fieldcrest) — by NewsTribune Staff
The Times area roundup (Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland) — by Times Staff