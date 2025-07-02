Local naturalist helps archaeologists search for native presence in Wedron

Local master naturalist volunteer Chris Woeltje (foreground) spent May 31, 2025, in the field with archaeologists from Wisconsin, assisting in the survey of two potential Native American sites at Belrose Farm in Wedron. (Photo provided by Chris Woeltje)

Local Master Naturalist volunteer Chris Woeltje recently had the unique opportunity to spend a day in the field with archaeologists from Wisconsin, assisting in the survey of two potential Native American sites at Belrose Farm in Wedron.

The survey aimed to uncover evidence of Indigenous history dating back more than 1,000 years.

“It was quite the honor and experience for me to participate in this process,” Woeltje said. “I’ve only seen ground-penetrating radar being used on TV, so it was quite exciting to be a part of it in person.”

Woeltje joined archaeologists Dan Joyce and Pete Geraci, both from Kenosha, Wisconsin, on May 31.

Geraci, a researcher from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has a long-standing connection to Belrose Farm, having surveyed and documented the site’s Native American history. Joyce, with 40 years of experience in archaeology and previous work at the Field Museum in Chicago, brought specialized equipment to the site.

The team used ground-penetrating radar to survey two distinct areas. The first site, located in a soybean field, is suspected to be the location of a former village. This theory is supported by a high concentration of artifacts discovered last year, including pottery fragments, flakes and arrowheads.

The second area of interest was a rock shelter, or small cave, nestled deep in the woods, where small artifacts were reportedly found in the 1970s. This shelter may have provided safety and temporary shelter for a handful of individuals.

The ground-penetrating radar system works by sending signals into the ground and interpreting the reflections to create an image of subsurface layers. Although immediate conclusions are not typically drawn in the field, the GPR scan of the rock shelter revealed a noticeable “U” shape in the soil layers on screen, deviating from the typical straight line. This anomaly could be due to a number of factors but makes the site worthy of future excavations.

This collaboration is expected to lead to further excavations at Belrose Farm, contributing to a deeper understanding of the lives of Native Americans who inhabited the area 1,000 years ago.

The Master Naturalist program leverages the expertise of university scientists and environmental partners to train adult volunteers to be environmental advocates by putting research into action.

Its goal is to empower nature enthusiasts to put their unique skills to use through local conservation and restoration activities. Learn more at go.illinois.edu/BLMPMN.