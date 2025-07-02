Ottawa council approves storage facility on Etna Road, anchoring north side development

Developer Sean Garrett addresses the Ottawa City Council on Monday, July 1, to discuss plans for a self-storage facility on Etna Road - the first phase of potentially larger development on the city’s north side. (Bill Freskos)

A self-storage facility is set to anchor the first phase of a larger development on the north side of Ottawa, after Ottawa City Council approved a conditional use permit for a 4.5-acre project along Etna Road.

Council members unanimously approved the project at 550 E. Etna Road after receiving a recommendation from the city’s plan commission.

During their meeting last week, some plan commission members expressed concerns about the original site plan, unsure that the project fit the area well.

However, city officials noted additional landscaping and visual screening improvements had already been added to the site plan by the developer after feedback from the plan commission.

“I’m not a big fan of the project in that area specifically, but I think if it can be screened well enough or made to look nicer with the landscaping, it’ll be OK,” Commissioner Tom Ganiere said.

Sean Garrett, a developer who has worked on multiple projects in Ottawa in recent years, is behind the proposed self-storage facility.

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut acknowledged Garrett’s continued presence in the community.

“I’d like to thank you for what you’ve done next to Kroger and what you’ve done downtown so far,” Eichelkraut added.

Open grassy space along Etna Road, the proposed site for a new self-storage facility as part of a larger development on Ottawa’s north side. (Bill Freskos)

During the plan commission meeting last week, Garrett’s presentation included future uses for the 28-acre site, like retail showrooms with attached warehouse space, contractor flex units and medical or legal offices.

“This development won’t look like a business park,” Garrett said. “It’s designed to coexist with what’s already on Etna Road.”

Garrett addressed the council briefly on Monday night to voice excitement about his continued investment in Ottawa and his commitment to the site.

“I plan to own those shopping centers and look forward to everything I do in Ottawa for the next 20 to 30 years,” he said.

The timeline remains uncertain, as the approval only clears the way for the project to move forward, construction would still require additional permitting and compliance with city conditions.