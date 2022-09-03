The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest, FCW suffer Week 2 losses

At Minonk, the Fieldcrest Knights fell to 0-2 on the season with a 28-0 loss to rival El Paso-Gridley on Friday.
Lorton rushed for 43 yards, Ruestman threw for 206, and Modro tallied 45 yards receiving for Fieldcrest, which trailed only 7-0 at halftime but surrendered 21 third-quarter points.
The Knights visit Fisher next Friday.
St. Thomas More 50, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 18: At Champaign, the FCW Falcons dropped to 0-2 on the season with the Illinois 8-Man Football Association defeat.
Cross country
Sandwich boys 1st at Twilight in the Woods: At the Seneca FFA Farm, host Seneca’s girls finished second behind Sandwich, while the Seneca boys placed fourth in the 28th annual event hosting 20 schools.
Evelyn O’Connor (second) and Ashley Alsvig (fifth) led Seneca’s girls. Austin Aldridge (fifth) led Seneca’s boys.
Sandwich’s championship boys were led by Wyatt Miller (fourth in 17:32), Max Cryer (fifth in 17:34) and Dayton Beatty (ninth in 18:36). Sunny Weber won the girls’ race for Sandwich in 20:16.
Marquette’s Maggie Jewett placed first in the JV girls’ event, running the course in 16:48.
Boys soccer
Earlville 7, Princeton 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders’ Diego Vazquez scored four goals, Griffin Cook two, and Trenton Fruit had a goal and an assist. Carlos Gonzalez notched a pair of assists, with C.J. Fuller and Ryan Browder each adding one helper.
Serena 9, Sandwich 1: At Serena, the Indians received 22 saves in net from Johnathon Carlson in the loss to the Huskers.
Boys golf
Henry-Senachwine 181, Woodland 218: the Warriors dropped the Tri-County Conference to the Mallards.
Kyle Bliss led Woodland with a 52, followed by Mason Sterling’s 54, Tucker Hill’s 55, and Carter Ruff’s 57.