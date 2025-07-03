Liberty Fest returns to Streator this weekend with parade, 5K race and kids activities

Wyatt Walker waves to fire engines Sunday, June 30, 2024, with Tommy holding him and Jon standing along side during the Liberty Fest parade in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Liberty Fest is back in Streator on Saturday and Sunday, with two days packed with entertainment for all ages.

The celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Run for Glory 5K race, setting the tone for the weekend.

After the race, visitors can check out a variety of vendor booths open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus food trucks in the Hickory Street parking lot.

Kids have plenty to look forward to, with free activities at the Kid’s Corner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a petting zoo and a watermelon-eating contest.

At 2 p.m., the community will gather for the crowning of Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker, followed by Streator’s Got Talent from 3 to 5 p.m.

The World of Bounce inflatables will be open both days: from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There’s a $10 fee for one day or $15 for both, and on Sunday, the fun continues with a foam party at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s events include the Liberty Fest parade starting at noon, followed by the Touch a Truck event that runs until 3 p.m.

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy an ice cream and pie social from noon to 4 p.m. for a suggested $5 donation.

The Streator Community Jazz Band will provide tunes starting at 2 p.m., and the weekend wraps up with the Liberty Dollar Early Bird Drawing at 5 p.m., where one lucky winner will take home $500.

Live Well Streator also will host health-focused activities Saturday morning at the Plumb Pavilion, with interactive games and information booths designed to keep the community active and informed.

Whether you’re running, shopping, eating or just soaking in the fun, Liberty Fest offers a chance for neighbors to come together and celebrate summer in Streator.

For more information or updates, follow the festival’s Facebook page or visit its website.

