NewsTribune Week 2 football roundup: Mac Resetich leads Hall to victory

Mac Resetich scored three touchdowns Friday to lead Hall to a 34-24 victory over Monmouth-Roseville in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Resetich rushed for 215 yards and two TDs on 21 carries and returned a punt 50 yards for a score. He also intercepted a pass on defense and caught a pass for 12 yards.

It was the first win of the season for the Red Devils, who led 22-16 at halftime, and the first win in coach Randy Tieman’s second tenure leading the program.

Joseph Bacidore ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on five attempts, while Gianni Guerrini had 25 yards and a TD on three carries.

Bacidore also intercepted a pass.

Hall (1-1) travels to Princeton (2-0) in Week 3.

Amboy co-op 68, River Ridge 14: The Clippers rolled to a 52-point lead at halftime and cruised to a victory in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 2 Division game in Amboy.

Amboy moves to 2-0.

El Paso-Gridley 28, Fieldcrest 0: Brady Ruestman completed 11 of 24 passes for 108 yards Friday as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division game in Minonk.

Eddie Lorton rushed for 40 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards for Fieldcrest (0-2, 0-1 HOIC Large), which trailed 7-0 at halftime before allowing 14 points in the third quarter and another touchdown in the fourth.