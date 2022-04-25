April 25, 2022
Six locals named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coaches of the Year

By J.T. Pedelty

Serena head coach Jim Jobst draws up a play during the Class 1A Supersectional game against Ridgeview on Monday Feb. 28, 2022 in Serena. (Scott Anderson)

A handful of area basketball coaches were names to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Coach of the Year lists, released Monday.

The 2022 IBCA Hall of Fame Banquet and Coach of the Year Luncheon will be held Saturday, April 30, at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Among the area honorees named to the Coach of the Year lists are: high schools girls — Newark’s P.J. McKinney, Serena’s Jim Jobst and Fieldcrest’s Mitch Neally; junior high girls — Wallace’s Nick Thrush and Fieldcrest’s Ken Baker; and junior high boys — Dwight’s Tom Conroy.