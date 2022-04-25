Six locals named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coaches of the Year

A handful of area basketball coaches were names to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Coach of the Year lists, released Monday.
The 2022 IBCA Hall of Fame Banquet and Coach of the Year Luncheon will be held Saturday, April 30, at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Among the area honorees named to the Coach of the Year lists are: high schools girls — Newark’s P.J. McKinney, Serena’s Jim Jobst and Fieldcrest’s Mitch Neally; junior high girls — Wallace’s Nick Thrush and Fieldcrest’s Ken Baker; and junior high boys — Dwight’s Tom Conroy.