‘It’s a call to duty’: Thousands mourn fallen at annual Freedom Run to Marseilles

More than 8,000. That’s how many names adorn the Middle East Conflicts War Memorial in Marseilles. Mayor Jim Hollenbeck committed that to memory.

Before a crowd of onlookers who fanned themselves Saturday under a scorching sun, Hollenbeck said how “fortunate” and “humbled” he and his constituents are to host the memorial and museum honoring the fallen.

And he had a special message to the riders who poured in, primarily on motorcycles, to join in the commemoration of America’s heroes.

“When we hear your engines,” Hollenbeck said, “it’s a call to duty.”

Dozens of riders left the Grundy County fairgrounds in loose formation to ride into Marseilles for a midday ceremony in front of the panels listing the names of fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

As they entered, well-wishers gathered on the sidewalks, all cheered and waved.

Robert Ganze of Spring Valley is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who made it a point to honor fellow service members who, unlike him, did not return to their homes and their families.

“These are relatives of the people who gave their all,” Ganze said. “They were brothers and sons and fathers.”

Dan Kleckner of Troy Grove also stood to acknowledge the Gold Star families and those who rode in to commemorate the departed heroes.

“It’s a good cause – a great cause,” Kleckner said. “There’s no doubt we owe a debt.”

And many of the participants had children who sacrificed their lives in the Middle East theaters.

Denise Williams of Plainfield came Saturday to honor her son, Private First Class Andrew Meari, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on November 1, 2010.

Williams and PFC Meari had visited the wall together and he found it “profoundly moving.” After his passing, Williams inquired about getting his name on the wall and was assured it would be done automatically in honor of his service. She made it a point to participate in the Freedom Run at the next available opportunity.

“The first year was a blur, but I remember standing by the American Legion Hall on the sidewalk and being in awe as the motorcycles came on, the roar of the engines and people cheering,” Williams said. “I just stood there with tears streaming down my face and wonderstruck.”

“It dawned on me that this was why my son and every one of those names are on the wall,” she said. “This is the America that they paid the price for us to enjoy.”

Mel and Monica Alexander rode 450 miles from Murray, Nebraska, to honor their son, Cpl. Matthew Alexander of the U.S. Army. Their youngest child was killed in Iraq on May 6, 2007. One reason they traveled so far is to meet dozens of Matthew’s comrades, though Mel said they were bowled over by their reception.

“We didn’t know what we were in for,” he said. “The appreciation these people showed just floored us.”

Monica Alexander said the Marseilles memorial would hold its own against the great memorials of Washington, D.C.

One of the few who didn’t ride into Marseilles atop a motorcycle was J.D. Walker of Mendon, Illinois, near Quincy. The semi he drove was adorned with patriotic art honoring his late son, Lance Cpl. Jeffrey D. Walker of the U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. Walker was killed in action on Mother’s Day, 2007.

J.D. Walker is a former long-haul truck driver whose boss approved adorning the rig to commemorate Jeffrey and other fallen soldiers. The elder Walker was invited to join the Freedom Run in 2019 and, “I haven’t missed a year yet.”

“It’s really helped my healing a lot,” Walker said. “I hope to continue doing it to help other Gold Star families with their healing.”