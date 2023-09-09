The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa Lucas Farabaugh a distance runner, baseball player, Percy Jackson reader

Out of 827 votes cast online, Ottawa cross country’s Lucas Farabaugh captured 319 to win The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.
The Pirates’ young ace recorded the team’s top finish at Seneca’s Twilight in the Woods (13th, 19:32) and led the Pirates to winning their season opener at Catlin Park with a runner-up finish (19:26).
Farabaugh won on a ballot that also featured runner-up Emma Rambo (Streator girls volleyball), Chey Joachim (Ottawa girls volleyball) and Sundara Weber (Sandwich cross country).
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Since I’m a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, my baseball teammates gave me the nickname Pirate, which is good since I’m also an Ottawa High School Pirate.
The old saying about cross country goes “Your sport’s punishment is my sport.” What do you enjoy about running cross country?
What I enjoy most about cross country is my teammates and coaches Dan Heaver and Jen Jobst. Everyone is always in good spirits and are always cheering on teammates to do better.
This season is off to a strong start for the team and you individually. What’s been the key to Ottawa’s team success so far?
One thing that stands out to me has been running with a pack. Running with a pack helps everyone push each other faster than what we might be comfortable with, but it gives the team a good chance to win.
What is your preferred breakfast before a Saturday morning meet? How about your postgame meal?
Before a meet, I would have something small like a banana, but after a meet is honestly something that helps me recover. It’s never really the same thing. Like, after one meet, I’ll have some chocolate milk and some more breakfast, or maybe I’ll go straight to lunch with a protein shake or other food. I like to keep my options open.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
Scott Malinowski, who is the Lockport High School baseball coach and was one of my Rhino baseball coaches, former MLBer and 2-time World Series champ Scott Spiezio, who is my baseball hitting trainer, and Jake Vercelli, who is my longtime Rhino baseball head coach.
What courses/meets are you looking forward to running this season?
I’m looking forward to running the course in Streator, as well as running the course in Morris.
Only one can stay: wings, tacos or pizza?
I’d probably go with the pizza.
Did you have a favorite book series as a kid? How about now?
My favorite book series as a kid had to be the “Last Kids on Earth” series. My current favorite series is the Percy Jackson [& the Olympians] series.
What goals do you have for the team and yourself this season?
My team goal this year is to help get the boys to sectionals. My personal goal is to get below a 16-minute race.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
Right now, I am figuring out where I would like to go and where I would have the best chance to play baseball as well as possibilities for football or cross country.