The Times Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Nevaeh Sansone

Hauling in 193 of 517 total votes cast in a close, four-athlete race, Earlville girls volleyball’s Nevaeh Sansone is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.
The Red Raiders are off to a 4-1 start to the season, with Sansone helping power that with a seven-kill, five dig performance, a 10-ace, eight kill showing and a seven-kill night in the first three victories.
Also on the ballot with Sansone and each getting 75 or more votes were runner-up Lauren Ulrich (Newark girls volleyball), David Paton (Streator boys soccer) and Grayson Skinner (Ottawa boys soccer).
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
My family calls me Bean, Beanz or Beanza, and my friends call me Vaeh.
Earlville volleyball is off to a great start to the season so far. What have been a few of the keys to the good beginning?
The communication and connection between all of us has improved tremendously in the past year. Two aspects that have definitely contributed to our success so far.
Coach Tonya Scherer specifically mentioned your team’s balanced hitting attack as being a strength coming into the season. What do you like about being part of a more balanced attack rather that a one-hitter show?
What I like about it is that we are all contributing to the success of the team.
How old were you when you began playing volleyball, and what got you into the game?
I started playing volleyball when I was in 5th grade. My family played volleyball at almost every get-together growing up, and I just fell in love with it.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
Tonya Scherer, Brandon Skolek, Andy Barnes, Kayla Frieders, Riane Tomsa, Bob Coselman.
What are your three favorite gyms to play in?
Earlville, Indian Creek, Serena.
Rank your top three favorite candy bars?
Snickers, Three Musketeers, Butterfinger.
What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other, and about how many times?
“Burlesque,” and I have definitely watched it over 1,000 times,
What goals does the team have for this season?
Have fun and win!
Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?
I have three nephews and one niece ... and another niece on the way.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan on going to a trade school to become an electrician, so sadly my sports career will end after this year.