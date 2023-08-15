State Sen. Tom Bennett to host traveling office hours in Streator, Coal City

State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, will be hosting traveling office hours throughout the 53rd Senate District through the end of December 2023, including regular stops in Streator and Coal City.

“I want to make it easy for the constituents across my district to get any assistance they need,” Bennett said. “With my two offices being in Morris and Pontiac, this will provide more opportunities for them to speak with my staff directly.”

Office hour times and locations

First Tuesday of each month

10 to 11 a.m.: Streator Public Library, 130 S Park St.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Coal City Public Library, 85 N. Garfield St.

Second Tuesday of each month:

1 to 2 p.m.: Lexington Community Center, 207 W Main St.

Third Tuesday of each month:

11 a.m. to noon: Metamora Village Hall, 102 N Davenport St.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Washington District Library, 380 N Wilmor Rd.

Last Tuesday of each month:

11 a.m. to noon: Gilman City Hall, 215 N Central St.

1 to 2 p.m.: Towanda District Library, 301 S Taylor St.

Traveling office hours are available to any constituent and business across the 53rd District. No appointment is necessary to attend. For more information, contact the senator’s Pontiac District Office at 815-844-9179 or the Morris District Office at 815-432-0106.