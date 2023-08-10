Jackson Street in Ottawa may be converted into weekend event plaza, mural to move

There are big changes being planned for Jackson Street on the south edge of Washington Square in Ottawa and they may begin soon.

Nathan Watson, president of CL Real Estate Development in La Salle, outlined for the Ottawa City Council on Thursday his company’s plan to renovate the block it owns directly south of the park and the creation of what would be a plaza featuring dining and special events on the north face of that block.

The segment of Jackson Street between Columbus and La Salle streets would be converted to a plaza for a variety of events, such as the farmers market and Music in the Park conducted there every summer Saturday, then opened up the rest of the week.

The north face of the Woolworth Building would be equipped with large glass garage-like doors that could be opened to the fresh air and a view of Washington Square. Inside those doors could be an 8,000-square-foot area that would house a dining area, a bar area and the expansion of the Tangled Roots brewery, including a canning operation, and of the Lone Buffalo Restaurant.

The Lincoln-Douglas debate mural on the north face of that building, Watson said, would be moved in its entirety and placed elsewhere, likely on the third story of the Carson Building.

Watson estimated the cost of the project to be near $2 million and the construction would take three-to-six months. He added it could be done as early as late spring.

While that area is one of the most utilized parts of our downtown, it’s the most underserved visually. It looks like an industrial alley and a barren road, so if we could just beautify it without compromising the day-to-day use of it, it makes good sense. — Robb Hasty, Ottawa mayor

Mayor Robb Hasty, an advocate of placing retractable steel or concrete pillars at each end to close off that street for special events, said one of the main concerns of the council was the possible elimination of parking along Jackson Street.

However, the only parking that would be eliminated by the proposal was that within the block occupied by Tangled Roots, said the mayor.

According to Hasty, there have been several plans proposed over the years to convert Jackson Street into a more attractive yet useful place to augment city events. This proposal would only ask the city to start with flexible space for parking and events, paving that is curbless, trees and possible wiring for event lighting.

“There have been multiple plans of different scales and sizes,” Hasty said, “and I would say that this is the least that’s been asked of the city and I don’t think it’s unreasonable by any means. We’re already modernizing our downtown, like the work on Madison Street, and the work on Jackson Street is really no different.

“While that area is one of the most utilized parts of our downtown, it’s the most underserved visually. It looks like an industrial alley and a barren road, so if we could just beautify it without compromising the day-to-day use of it, it makes good sense.”

The council also heard a proposal from Hasty regarding the formation of an art committee to help facilitate seasonal and permanent art projects throughout the city.

Having gained approval, Hasty will work with City Attorney Christine Cantlin-VanWiggeren to set up the proper bylaws and the committee will follow. Amanda Zehr of Open Space Gallery has already agreed to chair the new body.

“Once we have the structure, the bylaws for the actual committee, Amanda and I will sit down and start brainstorming who would be good people to appoint to that committee,” Hasty said. “Then we would get together to discuss the goals of the committee, what are the objectives and once that’s in place, it’s a matter of finding projects to implement. If you visit other communities, there are huge art movements where there’s art in alleys, seasonal and temporary art, and those draw people out and keep them in the communities, in the downtown areas. Knowing we have such a strong art variety in Ottawa, we need to harness that and give it a focus.”