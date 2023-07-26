Joliet man missing after more than 2 months since last seen in Streator

More than two months have passed since a Joliet man was last seen in Streator and questions surrounding his disappearance remain unanswered.

Amos D. Morgan, 63, was last seen in the Streator area May 10, according to previous news releases issued by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was found in Otter Creek Township, east of Streator, about 6 p.m. May 25. Morgan was reported missing on May 12.

Morgan’s case was put into The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) on May 22 by the Joliet Police Department with information that differs from what the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said was known.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office previously said Morgan was last seen driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle was observed in a photograph in Ottawa at 5:12 a.m. May 10.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100