Streator man charged with child porn possession

A 34-year-old Streator man was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography.
Jacob T. Jaszemski was arrested by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, with the assistance of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and Streator Police Department after an investigation into child exploitation and pornography, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
Jaszemski is being held at the La Salle County Jail, pending a bond hearing.
Further charges may be filed at a later time as the investigation continues.
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.