Ottawa police honored for saving child attacked by dog

The Ottawa City Council on Wednesday recognized the efforts of 17 of the city’s emergency services personnel for their life-saving efforts on behalf of a small child attacked by a dog.

For their work in response to the dog attack on 5-year-old Jace Kuhn on June 1, Ottawa Police Officer Brett Weideman received a Medal of Valor and Lt. Jake Niewinski the EMS Medal of Courage.

Receiving unit citations were telecommunicators Mindy Jahp, Ashley Verdun and Jaci Mertel, Cpl. Adam Jobst and Joe Hilton, officers Cole Klicker and Nicholas Pagan, Det. Mat Najdanovich and Det. Randy Nelson, firefighters Connor Laube, Mike Cuchiara, Mike Williams and Cameron Lair, Lt. Bryce Johnson and Cpt. Kevin Theis.

According to a report read into the record by Public Health and Safety Commissioner Thomas Ganiere, a call came into central dispatch at 10:36 p.m. from a woman barely able to communicate her son was being attacked by a dog. Having minimal information, Verdun and Jahp dispatched officers to the scene.

Weideman, the first to arrive, worked to corral the dog, secure the area and held the bleeding child to ensure his safety.

Because of the number of patients from surrounding communities at OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa, there was no ambulance available, so Theis and Niewinski responded with an engine, drove to the scene, analyzed and took control of the situation. They made the decision to transport the child by police car, Niewinski caring for the child while Weideman drove.

“The quick thinking of Theis, Niewinski and Weideman saved the child’s life,” Ganiere said.

“There’s no doubt that Jace is one brave little boy. We are all so proud of him and so happy with the recovery he has made. His mother, Amanda, says that although he is still healing, he is doing just fine and most of all, he is happy and healthy.

“Valor, courage and bravery are not just words, they are actions that define our first responders … We are grateful for their service and sacrifice and we honor them for their unwavering commitment to our community on June 1 and every day.”