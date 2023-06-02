Ottawa child injured by dog attack, taken to Peoria hospital

An Ottawa child was taken to a Peoria hospital with injuries after police said the child was mauled by a dog Thursday night.

Ottawa police and firefighters were called to the 400 block of View Street, locating a dog attacking a child in the front yard of a residence. As the officer approached, the dog retreated into the yard, Police Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich said.

The child was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, then transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by Life Flight helicopter.

With the assistance of the La Salle County Animal Control, the dog was taken to a facility for quarantine in accordance with the state and local law.