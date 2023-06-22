Live Well Streator to host prescription drug take back event

Residents are invited to drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, on the 200 block of North Park Street at City Park in Streator.

The event is sponsored by Live Well Streator.

Labels on packages need to either be removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies and the environment.

Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment, the organization said.