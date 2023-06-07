June 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Streator police seek vehicle connected to Sunday shooting death

Investigators are looking for blue, newer model Nissan Altima

By Derek Barichello
The Streator police said they have identified a vehicle of interest in the June 4 shooting. This vehicle is a newer model Nissan Altima possibly blue/gray. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle or information on the shooting call the Streator Police at 815-844-0911.

Streator police are seeking information about a vehicle investigators said is connected to a shooting death Sunday.

Police said they are looking for a blue/possibly gray, newer model Nissan Altima.

At about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of the 400 block of North Everett Street finding a man had been shot. The 33-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a nearby home and died from the gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this wanted vehicle and its occupants/owner are requested to contact the Streator Police Department at 815-844-0911.

The Streator Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations team, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.