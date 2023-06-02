‘Accountability Angel’ to stand trial Monday in La Salle County

Jury selection begins Monday for a Peru woman accused of injuring a La Salle County court security officer during a 2021 videotaping project.
Angel M. Farmer, 31, could face up to a year in jail if convicted in La Salle County Circuit Court of misdemeanors, including battery, filed following a videotaped fracas on March 8, 2021, at the La Salle County Courthouse on Etna Road.
Farmer alleges the charges were retaliatory and that she was mistreated by courthouse personnel while exercising her civil rights. Opening statements are expected Tuesday after a jury in sworn in.