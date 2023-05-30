Will County prosecutor fights request to remove him from Chester Weger case

The Will County state’s attorney thinks he should remain in the Chester Weger case even though Weger’s lawyers want him replaced with another special prosecutor.

Weger, 84, was paroled in 2019 after serving six decades for murder at Starved Rock State Park. He still maintains his innocence and is back in La Salle County Circuit Court trying to get crime-scene evidence submitted for fresh testing.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office took over the case when a La Salle County prosecutor had a conflict. Weger’s lawyers, however, allege Will County “attempted to thwart (Weger’s) forensic testing of evidence from the crime scene by misrepresenting the state of that evidence and objecting to (Weger’s) motion for forensic testing.”

In a recent filing, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Weger failed to cite any on-point case law for why he, Glasgow, should be replaced.

“(Weger) has failed to show that the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has an actual conflict of interest in this case or the appearance of impropriety,” Glasgow wrote, “and this motion should be denied.”

Glasgow also took umbrage with Weger’s accusation he’s involved in a coverup of evidence showing Weger is innocent.

“The implication that the (Will County State’s Attorney’s Office) would cover up the conviction of an innocent man is disturbing at best and flies in the face of this state’s attorney’s long administration.”

A formal reply from Weger’s legal team is pending.

A hearing on whether Will County stays or goes will be June 20 before La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz.

Weger was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 murder of Lillian Oetting, who was found bludgeoned to death along with two companions. He confessed to the killings but recanted and has spent the past six decades trying to throw out his conviction. Recently, attorneys have asked for fresh testing of the 1960 evidence, arguing that scientific advances have made it possible to get results that once were unobtainable.